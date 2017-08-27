The Lord invited Theresa Cora Parenteau, 87, of Millersburg, to heaven August 17, 2017, and left her Earth family to join her family in eternity.

Theresa was born February 4, 1930, to the late Charles H. and Myrna (Bradley) Heron. Theresa was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Onaway. She was a religious education teacher for many years. Theresa loved children and she loved to teach. Christmas was one of her favorite times of the year. She wrote, directed, and designed sets and costumes for the children’s Christmas plays.

Theresa enjoyed writing and illustrating children’s books, poetry, cooking, baking, painting, cake decorating, singing, designing and making clothes, and playing the piano. She loved to entertain during the holidays and any special occasion.

On October 28, 1946, she married Gerald J. Parenteau, the love of her life. He preceeded her in death September 7, 2005.

They lived and raised eight children, Diane Parenteau, Bob Parenteau, Mike (Karen) Parenteau, Pat (Gary) DeCarlo, Deniege (David) London, Jerome (Cherie) Parenteau, Tom (Maria) Parenteau and Renee (John) Glass. Blessed with 14 grandchildren, Sheri Hissong, Elaine Parenteau, Alexis St. John, Claire Parenteau, Dane King, Devon McKernan, Blake DeCarlo, Bridget DeCarlo, Brittany DeCarlo, Gerald Parenteau, Francesca Parenteau, Keith Parenteau, Emily Glass and Kathryn Glass. She was a great-grandmother to Jacob, Colin, Ellis, Theo, Evie and Rory.

Theresa was preceeded in death by her brothers, Dick Heron, Jerry Heron, Jack Heron; and sister, Helen Kolasa.

Theresa will be truly missed by her family and friends.

Mass of Christian burial was Monday, August 21, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Onaway.

Visitation was Sunday at Chagnon Funeral Home in Onaway.

Memorials may be offered to St. Paul Religious Education fund. Condolences can be shared at: www.chagnonfh.com.