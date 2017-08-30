Sherry Lynn Young, 53, of Afton, passed away Sunday August 27, 2017 at her home.

She is survived by her companion of 26 years, John Lawrence of Afton; five daughters, Joannie Young of Afton, Sarah Young of Afton, Amber Young of Cheboygan, Amy Palmer of Cadillac and Erin Palmer of Cadillac; eight grandchidren; her mother, Katherine Kenneda of Afton; three brothers, Robert Kenneda of Afton, Jimmy Kenneda of Spring Lake and Emerson Kenneda of Fremont; and a sister, Debbie Smith of East Jordan.

Cremation arrangements are in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home.