Sherry Lynn Young
Sherry Lynn Young, 53, of Afton, passed away Sunday August 27, 2017 at her home.
She is survived by her companion of 26 years, John Lawrence of Afton; five daughters, Joannie Young of Afton, Sarah Young of Afton, Amber Young of Cheboygan, Amy Palmer of Cadillac and Erin Palmer of Cadillac; eight grandchidren; her mother, Katherine Kenneda of Afton; three brothers, Robert Kenneda of Afton, Jimmy Kenneda of Spring Lake and Emerson Kenneda of Fremont; and a sister, Debbie Smith of East Jordan.
Cremation arrangements are in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home.