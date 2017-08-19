RC City Council Proceedings

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE ROGERS CITY CITY COUNCIL

HELD IN COUNCIL CHAMBERS ON JULY 5, 2017

Mayor Sobeck presided and called the meeting to order at 7 p.m.

PRESENT – Adair, Bielas, McLennan, Nowak and Sobeck.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Nowak/Bielas, that the minutes of the Regular Council Meeting of June 20, 2017 and Workshop on June 27, 2017 be approved as written.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CITY CLERK’S REPORT:

CHECK AND INVOICE APPROVAL:

McLennan/Adair, that the following total fund expenditures be recognized as payments made and payments to be made, in the amount of $80,041.57 and the Mayor authorized to sign the check register.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

NEW BUSINESS:

WATER DEPARTMENT VAN RESOLUTION NO. 2017-63

Bielas/Adair, to approve the purchase of a 2018 Ford low roof transit van for the Water Department from Mike Lynch Ford in the amount of $22,713.64.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

TRANSFER STATION REPAIRS RESOLUTION NO 2017-64

Nowak/McLennan, to approve the quote from All Phase Hydraulics & Machine/Speed Tech Equipment for repairs at the Rogers City Transfer Station in the amount of $15,090.37.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

BUDGET AMENDMENTS RESOLUTION NO.2017-65

McLennan/Nowak,

BE IT RESOLVED, by the City Council of the City of Rogers City, Michigan to amend the 2016-2017 Annual Budget as prepared by City Staff, presented to Council in writing, and reviewed at this July 5, 2017 meeting. A copy of said amendment to be placed on file in the City Clerk’s office.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

LIQUOR LICENSE CHI-CHI’S RESOLUTION NO. 2017-66

At a regular meeting of the City of Rogers City Council called to order by Mayor Thomas Sobeck on July 5, 2017 at 7 pm the following resolution was offered: Nowak/McLennan that the application from Bonita M. Strzelecki for the following license: tavern to be located at: Chi Chi’s, 409 Bradley Hwy, Rogers City, MI 49779. It is the consensus of this body that it recommends this application be considered for approval by the Michigan Liquor Control Commission.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

ELECTION RESOLUTION RESOLUTION NO. 2017-67

Adair/McLennan,

WHEREAS, pursuant to MCL Section 117.3b(3), a city may provide by resolution for any election provision that is consistent with the Michigan election law, 1954 PA 116, MCL 168.1 to 168.992, and

WHEREAS, the City of Rogers City Charter has a filing deadline for nominating petitions for persons desiring to qualify as candidates for any City elective office of not later than seven weeks prior to the election, and

WHEREAS, the filing deadline of 4 p.m. on the fifteenth Tuesday before the election is consistent with State Law,

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the City of Rogers City establishes their candidate petition filing deadline to be 4 p.m. on the fifteenth Tuesday before the election.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

JULY BOARD OF REVIEW RESOLUTION NO. 2017-68

Bielas/Nowak, to change the July Board of Review from Tuesday, July 18, 2017 to Wednesday July 19, 2017 at 4:30 p.m.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

ADJOURNMENT: Mayor Sobeck declared the meeting adjourned at 7:24 p.m.

TERRI L. KOSS,

CITY CLERK/TREASURER