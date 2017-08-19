RC City Council Proceedings

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE ROGERS CITY CITY COUNCIL

HELD IN COUNCIL CHAMBERS ON TUESDAY, JULY 18, 2017

Mayor Sobeck presided and called the meeting to order at 7 p.m.

PRESENT – Adair, Bielas, McLennan, Nowak and Sobeck.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Bielas/McLennan, that the minutes of the Regular Council Meeting of July 5, 2017 be approved as written.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CITY CLERK’S REPORT: CHECK AND INVOICE APPROVAL:

McLennan/Adair, that the following total fund expenditures be recognized as payments made and payments to be made, in the amount of $237,349.90 and the Mayor authorized to sign the check register.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS:

LAKESIDE PARK BASKETBALL COURTS’ RESOLUTION NO. 2017-69

Nowak/Adair, that the Lakeside Park Basketball Courts’ hours be 10 am to 10:15 pm (Memorial Day to Labor Day) and 10 am to dusk (during the rest of the year) new signage will be posted and the other issues to be referred to the Parks and Recreation Commission for planning and possible grant application.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

RESOLUTION NO. 2017-70

Adair/McLennan, to cancel public hearing in regard to the Carmeuse tax abatement scheduled for August 8, 2017 at 7pm. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

NEW BUSINESS:

PARKS CURPHEW REGULATION NO. 2017-1

Nowak/Bielas, that the following Parks and Recreation Regulation No. 2017-1 be approved as presented: Pursuant to Chapter 12, Section 12-1 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Rogers City, the City Council, for the purpose of protecting public property and the safety, health and welfare of the public, hereby approves and adopts the following regulation pertaining to the use of City parks:

Section 1. South Shore Park (Little League Park) shall be closed between the hours of 11 p.m., Friday, August 4, 2017, and 6 a.m., Saturday, August 5, 2017, and between the hours of 11 p.m., Saturday, August 5, 2017, and 6 a.m., Sunday, August 6, 2017. No person shall loiter or remain in that park during those hours.

Section 2. Seagull Point Park, Lakeside Park, North Shore Park, Sports’ Park, and Westminster Park shall be closed between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m., Saturday, August 5, 2017 and between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m., Sunday, August 6, 2017. No person shall loiter or remain in these parks during those hours.

Section 3. This regulation shall be published in full for two consecutive weeks prior to August 3, 2017 in the Presque Isle County Advance.

Section 4. This regulation is effective upon adoption.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

SHIP’S WHEEL AGREEMENT RESOLUTION NO. 2017-71

Nowak/Adair, to approve the Ship’s Wheel Loan and Exhibition agreement between the City of Rogers City and the Stone family. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

MARINE SANCTUARY RESOLUTION NO. 2017-72

Adair/McLennan, at a regular meeting of the City Council of the City of Rogers City, Michigan at a regular meeting conducted July 18, 2017:

WHEREAS, the Lake Huron waters off the shores of Rogers City and Presque Isle County, Michigan have been designated as an important part of the Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary; and

WHEREAS, those waters are home to more ship wrecks, and the history associated with those ship wrecks, than any other waters within the Sanctuary; and

WHEREAS, the Sanctuary itself is unlike any other facility in the world, with the cold, clear, fresh waters of Lake Huron protecting the ship wrecks for all to see and study; and

WHEREAS, any damage to the Sanctuary caused by mineral drilling could never be undone, and could cause immeasurable harm to the area’s unique heritage; and

WHEREAS, eliminating the Sanctuary designation from the waters of Rogers City and Presque Isle County would result in a terrible blow to the area’s tourism industry; and

WHEREAS, Executive Order 13795 issued by the Trump Administration considers eliminating said designation and opening the waters up for drilling; and

WHEREAS, we strongly believe other opportunities for drilling exist outside the boundaries of a marine sanctuary, and the history protected therein;

THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the City Council of the City of Rogers City, Michigan strongly opposes any efforts to eliminate the designation of Marine Sanctuary from the waters off its shores; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the City Council strongly opposes any efforts to reduce the boundaries of the Sanctuary as it presently exists in any way.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

USDA GRANT FUNDS RESOLUTION NO. 2017-73

McLennan/Bielas, to authorize City Staff to open a non-interest bearing account for the deposit of USDA grant money. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

ADJOURNMENT:

With nothing further to come before Council, Mayor Sobeck declared the meeting adjourned at 7:32 p.m.

TERRI L. KOSS, CITY CLERK/TREASURER