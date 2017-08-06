Paul Merlin Melcheck, 76, Lake Esau, Presque Isle, went to be with his Creator and Saviour, Jesus Christ peacefully from home July 29, 2017.

He was born July 17, 1941 in Oscoda to Michael and Esther (Buehl) Melcheck.

Paul graduated from Reese, Michigan High School and Alma College. He managed Melcheck Foodland (formerly Reese IGA), Holiday Retirement Corp., Pines Senior Apartments in Alpena and the New Presque Isle Lighthouse.

His civic and personal leadership skills were demonstrated by being president of the Reese Chamber of Commerce, Lutheran Walther League Michigan District and Alma College Delta Sigma Phi. He made family a priority and loved all his children and grandchildren who lovingly called him papa.

Paul is survived by his loving wife, Joyce; three children, Philip of Flint and his three sons, Nathan, Caleb and Jordan; Laura (Brent) Sturtevant of Vanderbilt and their six children, Seth, Shelby, Jacob, Sadie, Levi and Silas; and Rachel (Michael) Riedel of Virginia and their three children, Addison, Piper and Quinn Marie (who lives in Heaven).

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, David.

Memorial visitation will be from 10 – 11 a.m. at Huron Shores Fellowship Church, 3558 M-32 West, Alpena, Friday, August 11 with memorial service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Jack Williams officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions would be greatly appreciated to Answers in Genesis Creation Museum, 2800 Bullittsburg Church Road, Petersburg, Kentucky 41080 or Huron Shores Fellowship Church.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

