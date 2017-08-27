Onaway car show set for Saturday at speedway

by Peter Jakey–Managing Editor

There will be two kinds of shows Saturday at the Onaway Speedway.

The day starts with a showcase of beautiful vehicles during the annual car show in Onaway from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Car owners work tirelessly to care for their vehicles and love to put them on display for the public.

At the end of the day, a different kind of vehicle owner will emerge on the grounds of the speedway. It will be one that does not care what the vehicle looks like by the end of the night. It’s the speedway’s Night of Destruction.

The car show had been at Chandler Park, but the Onaway Community Chamber of Commerce members decided on a venue change to promote and improve the business community.

Mike Sturgill, who took over the speedway before the start of the 2017 season, said the chamber contacted him about having the annual car show there.

“The Onaway Speedway is a new chamber member that is drawing thousands of fans to our town this summer,” said Jessica Richards, chamber president, “And with the venue being car oriented, it should be a great fit.”

Sturgill said three of the five events this year at the speedway have been sellouts and they will have a big event planned for later that night.

The car show is free and will be in the parking area of the speedway.

“We were going to have it on the track, but there was concern that with the asphalt, it might get too hot,” said Sturgill.

Cars that wish to be in the show must register between 8:30 and 11a.m.

Awards will be presented for best of show, people’s choice, top 10, 25 and younger, female, unrestored/most unique, furthest traveled and a semitruck division.

As for the entertainment later that evening, the always-popular trailer races are schedule as the main event.

“There also will be a special halftime show,” said Sturgill. “We are taking a school bus and tearing it apart with grapple skidders.” Nothing says back-to-school, like ripping a school bus into tiny pieces.

It will be a first this summer, said Sturgill. The halftime show is expected to be around 8 p.m.

The speedway has its last event of the year in late September.