New Miss Posen to be crowned Friday

The annual Miss Posen pageant is set for Friday (Aug. 11) at 7:30 p.m. at the Posen High School gymnasium.

This year, nine contestants will be vying for the title of Miss Posen 2017. The new queen, along with her court, will reign over the Posen Potato Festival, which will be held Sept. 8-10, as well as represent Posen at various other events held throughout the year.

During the pageant, the contestants will be judged in the areas of coordination and fitness, poise and appearance (evening gown), and talent. The judges will also complete personal interviews with each contestant earlier in the day.

The contestants for this year’s pageant are Arianne Chojnacki, Brianna Kuffel, Camille LaTulip, Faith Romel, Kaylee Bell, Lydia Werth, Morgan Dubie, Noelle Strzelecki and Taylor Peters.

Master of ceremonies for the evening will be Randy Idalski.

The new queen will succeed the reigning Miss Posen, Tania Styma, daughter of Randy and Jane Styma.

Admission for this year’s event is $7 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under.