The new Miss Huron Shores’ Outstanding Teen 2017 is MiKaela Bannon, daughter of Bill and Missy Bannon of Rogers City. The pageant was held at Oscoda High School August 4.

Her talent was a jazz/ribbon dance to Fireball by Pitbull. She received spirit award honors that was chosen by her peers.

This qualifies her to go back to Miss Michigan’s outstanding teen 2018 next June in Muskegon for the third consecutive year. (Photo by Richard Lamb)