Michael T. Eustice age 82 of Rogers City passed away peacefully at home on August 15, 2017. He was born October 10, 1934 in Cheboygan to James and Mary (Shields) Eustice.

On August 25, 1956 he married Sally Hayward at St. Mary Catholic Church in Cheboygan. They moved to Rogers City in 1960.

Mike is survived by 4 daughters, Sue (Norm) Quaine, Deb (John) Smith, Michelle (Steve) Harris and

Ann (Bryan) Hall; 9 grandchildren, Leah (Duane) Woloszyk, Kelly (Shawn) Grulke, Michael (Ashley Micketti) Smith, Jennifer Smith, Samantha Hall, Morgan Hall, Ken (Ashliegh) Harris, Joel (Anne Marie) Harris and Dan (Amy) Harris; 3 great grandchildren, Beau Grulke, Harper Grulke and Madison Smith; siblings, John Eustice,

Maurice (Barbara) Eustice, Robert Eustice and Aileen Bauers.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sally in 2012; siblings, Mary Meden and James “Red” Eustice.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home on Friday from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. with Rosary at 6:30 followed by the Parish Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation continue at the funeral home on Saturday from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m.

Fr. James Fitzpatrick will celebrate Mass on Saturday, 10:00 a.m. at St. Ignatius Catholic Church. Interment will take place at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Ignatius Catholic School in memory of Mike Eustice. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org