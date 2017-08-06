Lucia Jane Kuffel, 52, of Negaunee passed away July 12, 2017 at home.

She was born January 5, 1965 in Rogers City to Edward and Lucy (Styma) Skudlarek.

Lucia is survived by two children, Jacob (Tomoe) Kuffel of Japan and Melissa (Scott) Wiedeman of Grand Blanc;

four grandchildren, Natalie, Riley and Chase Wiedeman, and Jayden Kuffel; parents, Edward and Lucy Skudlarek of Posen; three brothers, Steven (Rita) Skudlarek of Posen, Michael (Dorothy) Skudlarek of Tennessee and

Thomas Skudlarek of Alpena; five sisters, Pamela (Stanley) Lewandowski of Posen, Mary (Stephen) Catton of Petoskey, Doris (Paul) Ponik of Posen, Teresa (Ronald) Kowalski of Posen and Valerie (Gordon) Cordes of Hillman.

She was preceded in death by an infant brother, John Skudlarek.

The Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiated at a private memorial service at the Beck Funeral Home.

