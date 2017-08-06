Keith Evan Froelich, 61, of Rogers City passed away peacefully at MidMichigan Medical Center in Alpena July 30, 2017.

He was born January 7, 1956 in Rogers City to William and Mary (Florip) Froelich.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Froelich; father, William Froelich and many friends. A memorial gathering will take place at a later date.

Memorials may be given to the Rogers City Area Ambulance Service.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.