John Leo Kasuba, 76, of Rogers Township, passed away peacefully at home July 27, 2017 while surrounded by his loving family.

He was born August 8, 1940 in Petersville to Joseph and Rose (Kronka) Kasuba.

On August 9, 1986 he married Phyllis Stoinski-Donajkowski. John was co-owner/operator of Northern Drilling Inc. in Cheboygan until his retirement in 2003. John loved the great outdoors and spent many hunting seasons with family and friends at his camp in the Upper Peninsula. He enjoyed gardening and watching his garden grow. He was proud of his Polish heritage and listened to the “Polka Party” every Sunday.

John is survived by his wife, Phyllis; sons, John (Sharon) of Rogers City and Joseph (Shellie) of Indian River; daughter, Jeanette (Don) Rose of Cheboygan; three stepchildren, Tina (Arnie) Beaubien of Herron, Joseph (Cindy) Donajkowski of St. Ignace and Ericka Donajkowski of Rogers City; three sisters, Delores (Duane) Rickle of Rogers City, Janet (Dennis) Standen of Gaylord and Kay Wyrembelski of Posen; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Friends visited at St. Ignatius Catholic Church Monday through time of Mass with the Rev. James Fitzpatrick officiating.

Rogers City Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 607 rendered military honors immediately following Mass.

Inurnment will take place at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be given to St. Ignatius Catholic School or Hospice of Michigan in memory of John Kasuba. Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

