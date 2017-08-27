Hurons open with AuGres at home Friday

by Richard Lamb–Advance Editor

A tailgate party at Gilpin Memorial Field will kick off this year’s Huron football opener. Co-sponsored by the Rogers City Kiwanis Club and the Hurons Athletic Boosters, the party begins at 4 p.m. Friday featuring whitefish sandwiches cooked by the Kiwanis until sold out. Chicken strips, hamburgers, coleslaw and McDonald’s fries are also on the menu.

Takeouts are available by using the back gate. A Chinese raffle and 50/50 will be offered at the game.

On the field, coach Cory Malocha’s Hurons will line up against the AuGres Eagles. In four games against AuGres over the past four years, the series is tied at 2-2, sort of. A 28-14 Huron win on the field in 2014 was later forfeited as Rogers City played an ineligible player in that game. The forfeit loss cost the Hurons a playoff berth that season as the team finished 5-4, one win short of qualifying for the postseason. The Hurons defeated AuGres both times the Eagles have played in Rogers City, 14-8 in 2015 and 30-20 in the 2013 opener.

Malocha has five seniors on the squad this season including Zane Grzesikowski, Cory Sweeso Jr., Christian Ryan, Sam Sobeck and Jacob Pilarski.

Friday’s game begins at 7 p.m. and is the first of three consecutive home games for the Hurons. Rogers City hosts Inland Lakes Thursday, Aug. 31 and hosts Alcona Sept. 8 before road contests in Hillman and Oscoda.

Malocha said Wednesday morning lack of sufficient number of players has caused the junior varsity football season to be cancelled. Those players will be invited to participate on the varsity team, Malocha said. There were 14 players listed on the junior varsity roster on picture day last week and 16 on the varsity roster.

The sports’ programs, produced by Presque Isle Newspapers for Rogers City High School, features a photo of the 1982 Huron football team on the front cover. Playing 35 years ago, that team finished a magical season as runner-up in Class C after a 10-2 season.

The 1982 team finished the regular season at 8-1 only losing 28-27 to Petoskey in week five. They topped Gaylord (13-0), Onaway (20-18), Charlevoix (34-6) and Grayling (14-8) to begin the season at 4-0. After the loss to Petoskey the team defeated Sault Ste. Marie (34-18), St. Ignace (40-14), Boyne City (42-20) and Whittemore-Prescott (48-8) to close the regular season.

In the playoffs the team shut out Roscommon 29-0 and Saginaw Saints Peter and Paul 6-0 before its appearance at the Pontiac Silverdome for the championship game. The team suffered a 44-0 loss to powerhouse Detroit St. Martin DePorres to finish as Class C runner-up.

Rogers City is looking to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2009 season.