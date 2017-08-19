‘Godspell Jr.’ performed on stage of Rogers City Theater

Godspell Jr short

A popular musical from the 1970s is set to take the stage in Rogers City. The Rogers City Community Theatre Youth production “Godspell, Jr.” will be performed Thursday (Aug. 17-20) through Sunday at the Rogers City Theater.

“It has always been one of my favorites. Two years ago when I did ‘Yearbook Reflections’ I was so impressed with the kids’ talent, I really held the bar high for them at that time,” said play director Theresa Gibson. “And as always they have met the challenge. This is a very talented group and they have met all expectations.”

Conceived and originally directed by John Michael Tebelak, with music and new lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, “Godspell” is one of the biggest Off-Broadway and Broadway successes of all time. It was the winner of the 1977 Tony Award for Best Original Score Written for the Theatre, and garnered Broadway Hall of Fame composer Schwartz two Grammy Awards.

The cast includes: Jesus, Ashley Nowicki; Judas/guitar, Lexia Haske; John the Baptist, Hannah Meharg; soloists, Ashley Bunton, Baylee Lijewski, Izabelle Loughran, Angelee Piechan and Emma Welch; soloist/ballet, Chloe Schultz; ensemble, Cole Boulis, Grace Cousins, Aiden Monroe and Bella Whitford.

Nowicki, who is also the choreographer for the play, plays the lead of Jesus, is one of several females playing roles originally written for males.

“We keep all references nongender specific. Nobody says he or she as far as I remember. We use friend or master, but not he or she or sir,” Gibson said.

Show times Thursday through Saturday are 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 20 at 2 p.m.

“This show is a level of entertainment that will exceed expectations. It is a theatrical experience,” Gibson said.