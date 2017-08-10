Florence Martha Ciarkowski, 91, of Posen passed away August 7, 2017 at home.

She was born May 16, 1926 in Posen to Frank and Mary (Urbaniak) Donajkowski.

On September 7, 1946 she married Bernard Ciarkowski at St. Casimir Catholic Church. Mrs. Ciarkowski is survived by her daughter, Janis (Bob) Peters of Grayling; and three grandchildren, Christopher, Darin and Denise.

She was preceded in death by four sons, Randal, Raymond, Ronald and Patrick; a daughter, Lou Ann; and a grandson, Brian.

Friends may visit at St. Casimir Catholic Church today (Thursday, August 10) from 10 a.m. through time of Mass at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Stan Bereda officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Casimir Catholic Church in memory of Florence Ciarkowski.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

