Evelyn M. Blair, 74, of Newark, Ohio, formerly of Rogers City, died Saturday, July 15, 2017 at the Flint Ridge Rehabilitation Center in Newark, Ohio.

She was born August 30, 1942 in Rogers City to Evelyn (O’Dell) Cherrette Presley and William O. Cherrette.

Evelyn worked for the Presque Isle Advance, Presque Isle Pharmacy and WHAK. She was a Mary Kay consultant, a member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church and the Zonta Club.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Thomas Blair; her daughter, Dawn Blair; mother, Evelyn Presley; sister, Waunetta (Freddie) Seymour; sisters-in-law, Sharon Cherrette, Earldean Stamper, and Dolores Blair; brother-in-law, Larry Kozikowski; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father, Evelyn was preceded in death by her brother, John Cherrette.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Beck Funeral Home Friday, August 11 at 11 a.m. Friends and family may call at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service.

The family request that memorials in Evelyn’s name be made to the Rogers City VFW Post 607, 1316 West Third Street, Rogers City, Michigan 49779; or directly to the family to help assist with medical expenses.

REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. To share your memory of Evelyn or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.

Local arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org