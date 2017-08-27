Eclipse-bluish2
Eclipse dims the light in northern Michigan

ALTHOUGH NORTHERN Michigan didn’t get a 100 percent eclipse of the sun, light dimmed enough to be noticed Monday afternoon. Eclips-1 3417-eclipse-main2 Eclipse-bluish2

The entire continent of North America had a view of a total solar eclipse. According to NASA the path that extended from Salem, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina had the best view of the eclipse.

Observers outside this path saw a partial solar eclipse where the moon covers part of the sun’s disk, as shown in these images taken in Rogers City. For photo buffs wondering, the main photo was  taken with a Nikon D-300 camera and a 200mm lens at 1/8000th of a second with ISO rating of 200 and aperture setting of f-36.

(Photos by Richard Lamb)