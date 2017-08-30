Donna Ann Clifton, 82, passed away August 19, 2017 in her Georgetown, Texas home surrounded by family. A devoted woman of faith, Donna found strength in the Lord.

Donna was born April 21, 1935 in Belknap Township to Gerhardt and Iva Schalk. She was baptized into the Lord’s family May 5, 1935.

As a youth, Donna continued her faith walk and was confirmed July 4, 1948 at St. Michael Evangelical Lutheran Church in Belknap Township.

She grew up on a northern Michigan farm, one of 12 children and graduated from Rogers Township High School June 7, 1953.

Donna eventually moved to Detroit where she met Thomas D. Clifton. The two married November 25, 1964. They had two children, Jeffrey and Daniel.

Though Donna worked in banking in her earlier years, after her marriage she dedicated her life to raising her family. Her Christian faith served as the foundation for how she cared for her family and friends.

Throughout her life, Donna’s faith remained important. A lifelong Lutheran, she enjoyed volunteering with her church and organizations that reflected Christ’s loving and giving nature. She and Tom joined Faith Lutheran Church of Georgetown Texas about three decades ago, a congregation she loved and remained a part of until her death.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brothers Darwin, Mike, Chuck and Butch.

She is survived by her sons, Jeffery Clifton and his wife Wesley and Daniel Clifton and his wife Sheri; her grandchildren, Jake, Josh, Luke and Zach; sisters, Janet Strong, Carol Wenzel, Deanna Sellke, Melody Potter and Barbara Koss; and brothers, Wayne Schalk and Gerhardt Schalk.