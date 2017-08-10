Charlotte Gladys Ziebarth, 81, of Ocqueoc passed away Sunday morning, August 6, 2017 at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor after complications following open-heart surgery. Charlotte was born December 29, 1935 to Earl and Elva (Florschuetz) Bauer in Mendota, Illinois. She attended elementary through high school in Mendota and completed her studies in accounting in Chicago. She wed Lloyd F. Ziebarth February 12, 1956 and they were blessed with 61 years of marriage. The heart of her life was her family! She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend and neighbor.

She is survived by her husband, the Rev. Lloyd Ziebarth of Ocqueoc; children, Rex Ziebarth of Lapeer, Rhonda (Pat) Madole of Grand Rapids, Brenda Ziebarth-Henson (Michael Henson) of Ocqueoc and Barry (Andrea) Ziebarth of Twin Lake. She also leaves her grandchildren, Rachel (Matthew) Waddell, Lauren Henson, Ellen Ziebarth, Zane Ziebarth and Kathryn Biehl, as well as her sister, Ruth Ann (Lyle) Niemeyer.

Charlotte was active in her church all of her life, including teaching Sunday school, singing in the church choir and serving as church secretary and church pianist. She loved reading, knitting and listening to and playing classical music. Her kind, loving and gentle nature will truly be missed by all those who knew and loved her.

There will be a memorial service for Charlotte at St. James Lutheran Church, 2485 South Ward Branch Road in Rogers City (Moltke Township) today (Thursday) at 11 a.m. with a luncheon to follow. The Rev. Jeffery Bonn will officiate. Charlotte’s final resting place will be at St. James Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Charlotte to St. James Lutheran Church. Cremation arrangements were in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home.