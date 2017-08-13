Camille LaTulip is Miss Posen 2017

Camille LaTulip, daughter of Joe and Michelle LaTulip is the new Miss Posen. Master of ceremonies Randy Idalski read her name setting off a celebration of hugs as Tania Styma, Miss Posen 2016 put the crown on the new queen’s head.

“This means the world to me. It is so unexpected. I had so much fun during this experience. I got so close to the girls that I’ve known for 13 years but right now I don’t think I’ve ever been more close with them,” she said. She won the poise and appearance and coordination awards.

The new queen played piano for her talent presentation, a skill she only learned in the last three months.

“I was mind blown when he called my name. I did this just for fun and I’m happy that I can represent our community this way,” she said.

First runner-up Brianna Kuffel was also the talent winner. Second runner-up was shared by Lydia Werth and Taylor Peters.

The pageant staff of Amanda Fleming, Rachel Romel, Laura Idalski, Ashley Misiak, Suzette Kandow, Judy Romel, and Penny Seiler were responsible for putting on an outstanding pageant. Judges for the event were Julie LaBar, Ashley Montroy and Scott McLennan. Rex and Sherry Manning of Prestige Production handled sound and lights.