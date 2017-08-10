Anthony “Tony” Kaszubowski, 84, of Metz passed away August 5, 2017 at home.

He was born June 15, 1933 in Posen to Joseph and Anastasia (Wieschowski) Kaszubowski.

On June 19, 1954 he married Mary Centala at St. Dominic Catholic Church. Tony served in the United States Army and was a life member of the Rogers City Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) Post 607. He retired from the Calcite Plant as a locomotive operator in 1986. He enjoyed tinkering in his shop and helping friends with projects. Tony will be remembered as the “Gunsmith from Metz.”

He is survived by nine children, Joseph of Presque Isle, Jacinta (Ken) Calcut of Milan, Jennifer Quintana of Delray Beach, Florida, Jerome (Margaret) of Sebring, Florida, Christine (Charles) Paull of Rogers City, Mark (Sonja) of Powell, Ohio, Mary C. of Presque Isle, Paul (Yvonne) of Waynesville, Ohio and Charlotte (Terry) Poland of Delhi, Louisiana;

18 grandchildren, Tommy, Mandy, Angie, Nicole, Carissa, Anthony, James, Kayla, Hannah, Sandy, Tracy, Timmy, Danny, Heidi, Sydney, Dylan, Joshua and Anna Marie; 14 great-grandchildren, Andrea, Corbyn, Anthony, Kadyn, Kaitlyn, Quinn, Johnny, Brianna, Myles, Lena, Julian, Carlie, Seth and Bailey; and a sister, Angeline Greka of Posen.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary; granddaughter, Erika; and daughter-in-law, Jane.

Friends visited at the Beck Funeral Home Tuesday, August 8 where the rosary was recited followed by the parish wake service. Visitation resumed Wednesday at

St. Dominic Catholic Church in Metz, until the time of Mass at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Stan Bereda officiating. Rogers City VFW Post 607 rendered military honors immediately following Mass.

Memorials may be given to Hospice of Michigan or St. Dominic Catholic Church in memory of Tony Kaszubowski. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.