Anna Theresa Lietzow, 89, of Rogers City passed away August 5, 2017 at Rogers City Tendercare. She was born October 15, 1927 in Moltke Township to Carl and Gertrude (Voss) Wolgast. Anna is survived by three children, James (Charlean) Lietzow of St. Clair Shores, Thomas (Carol) Lietzow of Moltke Township and Vickie (Alfred) McLeod of Posen; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Lily DeCocker; and a nephew. Friends visited at the Beck Funeral Home Tuesday, August 8 through time of her funeral with the Rev. Dr. Jack D. Ferguson officiating.

Interment followed at the Moltke Township Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to a charity of your choice in memory of Anna Lietzow. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.