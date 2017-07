A busy day at the Port of Calcite found three vessels waiting for their turn at the dock. While the St. Clair, a 770-foot vessel occupied the loading dock, the Philip R. Clarke (767-feet), H. Lee White (704-feet) and the Dorothy Ann Pathfinder (704-feet) lay waiting to get in on Sunday morning around 10:30 a.m., July 23.

(Photo by Richard Lamb)