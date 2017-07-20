Susan Gail Grambau, 63, of Metz passed away July 13, 2017, at home.



She was born April 12, 1954, in Rogers City to Wilferd and Patricia (Montero) Kortman.

Sue graduated from Rogers City High School in 1972. She attended Ferris State University. Later she earned her pharmacy tech certification. She retired in 2013.

On June 11, 2005, she married Gerald “Jerry” Grambau.

Sue enjoyed gardening, canning, reading, deer hunting and quilting.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry; daughter, Nicole (Ty) Pietsch-Jensen of Layton, Utah;

son, Corey (Rachel) Hentkowski of Hawks; three grandchildren, Jude Pietsch-Jensen, Ainsley Jensen and Lennen Jensen; two sisters, Michaele (Thomas) Bannow of Traverse City and Laurie (Patrick) Purol of Posen; two nieces; two nephews; and four great-nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Monday, July 17, where a prayer service took place that evening. Visitation resumed at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Metz Tuesday through time of her funeral with the Rev. Jeff Ryan officiating.

Burial followed at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the Alpena Cancer Center or Hospice of Michigan in memory of Susan Grambau. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.