Sid Merchant, 54, of Ocqueoc Township, passed away June 27, 2017 at his home.

The son of Thomas and Beverly (Haselhuhn) was born August 29, 1962 in Saginaw, and grew up in the Birch Run area. Sid married Jill Coffman August 1, 1986. Together they moved to Ocqueoc Township and made their home.

In 1996 he was proud to start his own business Cutter Tree Care Service. He effortlessly donated many hours to the community on the volunteer fire department as a firefighter and an emergency medical technician.

Surviving are his mother, Beverly; wife, Jill of 30 years; a son, Samuel (Crystal) of Kingsley; a daughter, Stephanie (Jeremy) Wendt of Rogers City; five grandchildren, Taylor, Bailey, Holly, Adalyn and Lily; two brothers; and a sister.

He was preceded in death by his father and a brother.

A memorial service will be held in honor of Sid July 15 at 11 a.m. at the North Country Baptist Church in Onaway, with the Rev. James Barbson officiating, with a luncheon immediately following.

Online condolences may be sent to www.hentkowskifuneral.com.

Memorials are suggested to the family of Sid or a charity of friend’s choice.