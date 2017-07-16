Rogers City City Council proceedings

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE ROGERS CITY CITY COUNCIL

HELD IN COUNCIL CHAMBERS ON JUNE 6, 2017

Mayor Sobeck presided and called the meeting to order at 7 p.m.

ROLL CALL: Adair, Bielas, McLennan, Nowak, and Sobeck.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Bielas/Adair, that the minutes of the Regular Council Meeting and Workshop meeting of May 16, 2017 be approved as written.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – Adair, Bielas, McLennan and Sobeck. Nays – Nowak, the motion carried.

CITY CLERK’S REPORT:

CHECK AND INVOICE APPROVAL:

McLennan/Nowak, to exclude payment of Check No. 5772 for $12,262.00 and that the following total fund expenditures be recognized as payments made and payments to be made, in the amount of $165,691.40 and the Mayor is authorized to sign the check register.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CITY MANAGER’S REPORT:

RESOLUTION NO. 2017-47

Bielas/Nowak, to authorize City Mgr. Hefele to submit the request for an amortization extension with Municipal Employees Retirement System at a cost to not to exceed $2,000.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

RESOLUTION NO. 2017-48

McLennan/Adair, to approve the appointment of Robert Peltz to the Zoning Board of Appeals and David Walters to the Planning Commission.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS:

ORDINANCE 2017-01 – SECOND READING AND ADOPTION

Nowak/Bielas, that the following Ordinance No. 2017-1, which was introduced for first reading at the May 16, 2017 Council meeting, be adopted and that proper publication be made within 15 days required from the date thereof in the Presque Isle County Advance. Said ordinance to become effective upon publication, which is June 15, 2017.

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTIONS 10.152, 10.167 AND 10.187 OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF ROGERS CITY TO ALLOW THE CITY MANAGER, CITY POLICE, OR OTHER INDIVIDUAL DESIGNATED BY THE CHIEF OF POLICE, TO ISSUE CITATIONS.

THE CITY OF ROGERS CITY ORDAINS:

Section 1. Section 10.152 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Rogers City, Michigan, is hereby amended to read as follows:

Failure to cut weeds and grass as required herein shall constitute a municipal civil infraction punishable by a fine of not more than $500.00. Each day a violation of this Article is committed shall constitute a separate offense. The City Manager, City Police, or a person designated by the Chief of Police, are authorized to issue citations for violation of this Article.

Section 2. Section 10.167 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Rogers City, Michigan, is hereby amended to read as follows:

Any owner, occupant or person in charge of land within the City of Rogers City violating any of the provisions of this Article shall be guilty of a municipal civil infraction. A fine of not more than $500.00 shall be assessed in accordance with the law. Each day such violation is committed or permitted shall constitute a separate offense. The City Manager, City Police, or a person designated by the Chief of Police, are authorized to issue citations for violation of this Article.

Section 3. Section 10.187 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Rogers City, Michigan, is hereby amended to read as follows:

A violation of any of the provisions of this Article shall be a municipal civil infraction. The City Manager, City Police, or a person designated by the Chief of Police, are authorized to issue citations for violations of this Article. A copy of the citation need not be personally served upon the alleged violator, but may be served by sending the same to the alleged violator by first-class mail at his last known address. A fine of $500.00 shall be assessed in accordance with the law. Each day a violation is committed or permitted shall constitute a separate offense and shall be punished as such hereunder.

Section 4. Publication This ordinance shall be published within 15 days after its adoption.

Section 5. Effective Date This ordinance shall become effective upon publication.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS-WASTE COLLECTION

RESOLUTION NO. 2017-49

Nowak/McLennan, that they support the household hazardous-waste collection and requested that City Mgr. Hefele go forward with this and bring back a cost and continue with seeking support from Rogers Township.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

NEW BUSINESS:

PUBLIC HEARING – INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT

Mayor Sobeck opened the public hearing at 7:25 pm. John Abbott Site Manager with Carmeuse Lime & Stone Carmeuse will be spending millions of dollars on improvements to their plants. This abatement will not reduce the existing tax base, but when the abatement is over we will be able to draw tax off the new investment. With no further comments verbal or written, the public hearing closed at 7:30 pm.

CREATION – INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT

RESOLUTION NO. 2017-50

McLennan/Nowak, to authorize the creation of an Industrial Development District, which would include Parcel 150-123-000-006-05, owned by O-N Minerals, 1035 S. Calcite Rd, Rogers City, MI 49779.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CARMEUSE – REQUEST FOR ABATEMENT

RESOLUTION NO. 2017-51

Nowak/McLennan, to set the public hearing on July 5, 2017 at 7 pm for the request from Carmeuse Lime & Stone for the abatement. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

BLIGHT ORDINANCE OFFICER

RESOLUTION NO. 2017-52

Adair/Nowak, to authorize City Mgr. Joseph Hefele and Chief Police Matthew Quaine advertise and hire a blight enforcement official at a wage of $15 per hour to work eight hours per week through Labor Day.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, to motion carried.

PHONE SYSTEM/SERVER REPLACEMENT

RESOLUTION NO. 2017-53

Bielas/Nowak, to approve the quote for phone system and server replacement with Northern Technology Services of Rogers City with the total cost not to exceed $10,500.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

IT SUPPORT AGREEMENT

RESOLUTION NO. 2017-54

Nowak/Adair, to approve the IT Support Agreement as presented with Northern Technology Services.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

PUMP-OUT SYSTEM GRANT

RESOLUTION NO. 2017-55

McLennan/Bielas, authorizing the local match of $6,855 toward the pump-out system at the Rogers City Harbor. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CHAMBER – CHARGES FOR SERVICES

RESOLUTION NO. 2017-56

McLennan/Adair, to authorize payment of $25 per hour when utilizing the Rogers City Area Chamber expert assistance in the area of media and advertising for one year.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

RESOLUTION NO. 2017-57

Nowak/Adair, to request City Mgr. Hefele send a thank you letter on behalf of Council to David Walters, owner of Mr. Mustache and Company for the beautification to the outside of his business.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

ADJOURNMENT:

Mayor Sobeck declared the meeting adjourned at 7:45 p.m.

JANET NOWAK, DEPUTY CLERK/TREASURER