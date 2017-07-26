RC City Council Proceedings

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE ROGERS CITY CITY COUNCIL

HELD IN COUNCIL CHAMBERS ON TUESDAY, JUNE 20, 2017

Mayor Pro Tem Nowak presided and called the meeting to order at 7 p.m.

ROLL CALL: Adair, Bielas, McLennan and Nowak. Absent – Sobeck.

Addition to the agenda: Household hazardous waste and postpone public hearing for Carmeuse Lime & Stone abatement.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Bielas/Adair, that the minutes of the Regular Council meeting of June 6, 2017 be approved as written.

Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CITY CLERK’S REPORT: CHECK AND INVOICE APPROVAL:

McLennan/Adair, that the following total fund expenditures be recognized as payments made and payments to be made, in the amount of $140,407.91 and the Mayor is authorized to sign the check register.

Ayes – All, the motion carried.

NEW BUSINESS:

BUDGET FY 2016/2017 YEAR END RESOLUTION NO. 2017-58

Adair/McLennan: BE IT RESOLVED, by the City Council of the City of Rogers City, Michigan to amend the 2016-2017 Annual Budget as prepared by City Staff, presented to Council in writing, and reviewed at this June 20, 2017 meeting. A copy of said amendment to be placed on file in the City Clerk’s office.

Ayes – All, the motion carried.

POLICE CAR PURCHASE RESOLUTION NO. 2017-59

McLennan/Bielas, to approve the purchase of a 2017 Dodge Charger Police Package AWD from Watson Rogers City in the amount of $26,005.

Ayes – All, the motion carried.

REQUEST – MAYOR’S SIGNATURE RESOLUTION NO. 2017-60

McLennan/Bielas, authorizing Mayor Sobeck to sign the joint letter with other mayors opposing a nuclear waste repository in Ontario as included in the meeting packet.

Ayes – All, the motion carried.

POSTPONE PUBLIC HEARING FOR CARMEUSE LIME & STONE ABATEMENT

RESOLUTION NO. 2017-61

Nowak/McLennan, to postpone the public hearing for Carmeuse Lime and Stone abatement that was scheduled on July 5, 2017 at 7 pm to the Regular Council meeting on August 8, 2017 at 7 pm.

Ayes – All, the motion carried.

HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS-WASTE COLLECTION RESOLUTION NO. 2017-62

Adair/Bielas, authorizing City Mgr. Hefele sign the contract with ERG Environmental Services for household hazardous-waste collection.

Ayes – All, the motion carried.

ADJOURNMENT:

McLennan/Bielas, to adjourn the meeting at 7:28 pm. Ayes – All, the motion carried.

JANET NOWAK DEPUTY CLERK/TREASURER