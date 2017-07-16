PIC Road Commission Minutes

Presque Isle County

Road Commission

Condensed Minutes

June 19, 2017

The regular meeting of the Board of Road Commissioners for Presque Isle County was held at the Road Commission office at 657 South Bradley, Rogers City, Michigan. Chairman Thomas Catalano called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

Board Members Present: Thomas Catalano, Ronald Bischer, Charles Rhode

Also Present: Supt./Mgr Smigelski, Clerk Wirgau, Mechanic Elowsky

Visitors: Two.

Minutes:

A motion was approved to accept minutes from June 5, 2017 meeting.

Accounts Payable:

Motion by Bischer (Rhode) to approve the June 19, 2017 accounts payable in the amount of $98,497.84

Ayes: Catalano, Rhode, Bischer.

Unfinished Business:

The possible purchase of extended warranties for two motor graders was discussed.

Supt./Mgr Report:

• Supt./Mgr informed the Board of the Mackinac Bridge closure on during the Labor Day Walk on September 4, 2017.

• Supt./Mgr updated the Board on equipment auction results.

• The informational meeting for the 451 Highway through Hawks’ construction project is Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at the Bismarck Hall.

• Local Agency Program guidelines may be changed to include a 3-foot paved shoulder on paved roads.

• The quarterly MTA meeting is June 27th at Allis Township Hall

• Annual Federal aid eligible road ratings are scheduled for next week.

• Crews are placing dust control and roadside mowing has been started.

• The Wetland Banking program was discussed.

New Business:

Motions were approved to cast votes for four Board of Directors positions at the Michigan County Road Commission Self-Insurance Pool.

A motion was approved to advertise for asphalt bids for upcoming paving projects.

Next meeting dates are Monday, July 10, 2017 and Monday, July 24, 2017.

A motion was made by Rhode (Bischer) to adjourn at 9:58 a.m.

The complete minutes of the meeting of the Board of Presque Isle County Road Commissioners are available for viewing and may be seen at the Road Commission office at 657 South Bradley Highway, Rogers City, Michigan 49779.