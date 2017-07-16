Perfect day for biking greets rally participants in Millersburg

Rogers City Racing Club (RCRC) sponsored the Big Cut Bike Rally Saturday (July 15) starting in Millersburg. About 15 riders took off at 10 a.m. heading toward Hawks.

Riders had the goal of making it from Millersburg to Hawks and back, a distance of 17.8 miles, round trip. But riders could stop anywhere along the way and return to the starting point. After a few days of rain and cooler temperatures, riders were greeted by temperatures in the upper 60s and calm winds.

Profits from all RCRC events goes to support the physical education and sports’ teams of the Rogers City Area Schools.

RCRC’s other events this year are the Nautical City Sprint Triathlon Sept. 2 and a 5K at Knaebe’s Mmmunchy Krunchy Apple and Cider Farm in October. The club will make further information available as the events approach.

The rally used the North Eastern State Trail with the riders starting at the Millersburg Trailhead by the historic depot. The depot was built in 1917 and served the Detroit and Mackinac Railway (D & M) until it was abandoned in 1980. A group of people dedicated to preserving the depot renovated the concrete block structure beginning in 2010. It now houses displays of the Millersburg Area Historical Society.

The trail uses the former railroad grade for the D & M Railroad, which operated from from 1894 to 1992.