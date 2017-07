There will be a Celebration of Life service Sunday, July 9, 2017 at 12:30 p.m. at the Kelner Farm at 21738 North Allis Hwy. in Onaway to honor and remember John Kelner, 71, of Onaway, who died January 31, 2017 and Frances Kelner, 94, of Onaway, who died November 30, 2016. The Onaway Veterans for Foreign Wars Post 5857 will be there to render military funeral honors for John.