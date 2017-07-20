Glenn H. Dunlap, 88, of Sylvania, Ohio passed away May 28, 2017 after a brief illness. He was born to Orville and Delilah Dunlap in Toledo, Ohio. Glenn married Carolyn (Matthews) June 21, 1052 and together they raised three children.

Glenn graduated from the University of Toledo in 1951 with a degree in mechanical engineering. He worked for Owens Illinois in the glass container division. He was a holder of 12 patents.

After retirement, Glenn and Carolyn moved to Lake Nettie where they resided for over 25 years.

Glenn enjoyed many hobbies in his retirement, including wood carving, golfing, puzzles and spending time with family and friends.

Glenn is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Carolyn; daughter, Debra Delvaux; sons, John (Karen) and Tom; grandchildren, Michelle, Steven (Lauren), Ashley, Jacquelyn, Kendra and Michael; great-grandchildren, Taye, Piper and Ashyr; and sister, Terry Bruggeman. He is preceded in death by son-in-law, Patrick Delvaux.

A memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 4512 Ocqueoc Rd., Ocqueoc, Saturday July 22 at 11 a.m.