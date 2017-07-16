Friday’s concert features multi-talented David Paul Britton



Friday’s concert at Lakeside Park in Rogers City features a familiar performer with a positive message. Christian performing artist David Paul Britton will light up the stage of the Rogers City Area Chamber of Commerce Summer Concert Series. St. John Lutheran Church of Rogers City, where he has done several concerts over the past few years, sponsors Britton’s appearance.

Gospel, Motown, rhythm and blues, country, jazz, and pop-rock artists from the 1950s to the present influence his eclectic stylings, performances, and original tunes. His musical work takes him from concert halls to churches to nightclubs.

Acclaimed studio guitarist Tommy Verellen will accompany him. The duo will deliver a wide range of originals, contemporary Christian, and classic hits at the Lakeside Park performance shell.

“In a sight-and-sound world, the sight and sound of fun, dancing hearts, and God’s love brings hope and healing,” Britton said.

Britton is in demand for more than over 200 engagements yearly and he is a skilled musician on many varied instruments including trumpet, keyboards and guitar.

His interests and talents are wide. He has served as a worship leader, musician/songwriter/producer, radio show host, university consultant, praise team and choral clinician, Lutheran High School educator (1977–1999), and Gospel messenger for more than 38 years throughout the United States.

He holds numerous degrees from Concordia University–Ann Arbor, Eastern Michigan, University and Central Michigan University, and is certified in sociology, English, communications, and drama, as well as music education and curriculum. For decades, he has taught extensively in choral and instrumental music, and most recently has consulted and written university curricula in worship arts leadership.

Having produced nine compact disks of original songs, hymns, and spiritual songs, he has been a regular presenter throughout the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod for scores of conferences, conventions, and gatherings. In 1999 he established MMME (Music, Mission and Ministry Education), a full-time faith-based ministry providing word and song, worship leadership training, and resources for God’s people everywhere.

The Friday concert begins at 7 p.m. and admission is free.