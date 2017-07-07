Rose Matilda (Riharb) Shafto, 92, of Rogers City, died July 4, 2017, at Rogers City Tendercare.

She was born July 10, 1924, in Pontiac, the fifth of six children of John and Johanna (VanOasterhout) Riharb. She graduated from St. Fredrick Catholic High School in Pontiac in 1943.

Rose married a childhood friend, Godfrey “Gubby” William Shafto, May 4, 1946, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Pontiac.

Rose worked at a grocery store, as a florist, and as a bookkeeper. In 1959, Rose and Gubby moved their family to Posen, where they opened Shafto’s Greenhouse and Nursery in August of that year. In addition to working at the greenhouse, Rose also was a bookkeeper at the potato plant then-owned by Frito Lay.

She loved her family, gardening, crocheting, sewing and waiting on customers.

Gubby died August 31, 1997. The following June, Rose moved to Rogers City. She filled her time by making afghans for her many family members and friends.

Rose is survived by her seven children, Cynthia (Robert) Fleming, Stephen (Julie) Shafto, Cathy (Dan) Wisniewski, David (Bernadette) Shafto, Tim Shafto (partner Michael Siracuse), Shannon (Edward) Wilbert and Todd Shafto. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren, John (Kacie) Fleming, Stacy (partner Doug Fopma) Shafto, Scott Shafto, Kendra (Andrew) Knapp, Eric (Marjory) Wisniewski, Dawn (Mark) McComb, Bradley (Christine) Wisniewski, Janel (Chris) Branson, Sarah Morris, Shawn Shafto, Geoffrey (fiancée Allison Bracken) Shafto, Justin (Christina) Wilbert, Aaron Wilbert, Jesse Wilbert, Paul Wilbert and Matthew Wilbert; 15 great-grandchildren, Jaelee and Lukas Fleming, Isabella Shafto Searles, Charlotte Shafto Fopma, Javon and Evelina Wisniewski, Harrison, Danielle and Riley McComb, Samantha and Mason Wisniewski, Melah and Maximus Branson, and Gage Morris and Julian Shafto; and remaining close, former daughters-in-law, Lynda Shafto and Carol Schmidt Shafto.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by an infant granddaughter, Olivia; her parents; and her five siblings and their spouses, Joseph (Jobie) Riharb, John (Virginia) Riharb, Mary (Les) Sugden, Charles (Margueritte) Riharb and George (Betty) Riharb.

Visitation was at Beck Funeral Home in Rogers City today (Thursday, July 6) from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Rosary at 6:30 p.m. by the Daughters of Isabella and parish prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume at St. Ignatius Catholic Church July 7 from at 9 a.m. until time of Mass at 10 a.m. with the Rev. James Fitzpatrick officiating.

Interment will take place at St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery in Posen.

Donations in her memory may be made to Hospice of Sunrise Shore, St. Ignatius School or Rogers City Tendercare. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.