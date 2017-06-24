St. Dominic festival to raffle Mighty Mac tower climb

by Peter Jakey–Managing Editor

People from across the region make it a point to be in Metz the fourth Sunday in June. It’s when St. Dominic Catholic Church conducts its annual summer festival. The event brings together the Catholic community and the good people of Metz for the famous chicken barbecue, entertainment, as well as the fellowship.

Folks bring out their lawn chairs and sit under the beautiful trees when it is warm, or in the sun if there is a Lake Huron breeze cooling things down.

It’s usually sunny, and if it rains, it’s in the morning or the evening after everyone goes home.

Getting a lot of buzz before this year’s festival is one of the items in the Chinese raffle. It’s a Mackinac Bridge climb donated by the Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA).

Someone is going to get to go up inside one of the ivory towers and see the Straits from a vantage point many don’t get to experience, unless they are in a small plane. The MBA gives away only 25 certificates each year to nonprofits. Church members Don and Sally Kuznicki, who solicit many of the prizes, put in for the certificate last year.

There are ferry boat rides to Mackinac Island, a Mackinac Island carriage ride, a Pictured Rock cruise in Munising and a boat tour of the Soo Locks. There are Traverse City Beach Bum tickets, cash and new and locally handcrafted items.

The meal never ceases to amaze. Last year, they served 547 dinners. “We did not run out until 5:30 p.m.,” said festival organizer Sandy Ostrowski.

The Rev. Art Duchnowicz insisted that an extra box of chicken be prepared.

“Just to make sure, because the bishop showed up late last year, and almost did not get a chicken dinner,” said Ostrowski. The dinner will be served from noon to 5:30 p.m., or sold out.

There will be a bounce house, games and face painting, as well as a bake sale.

The music will be provided by the Over the Hill band from 1 to 5 p.m.