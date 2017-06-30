Our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Robert “Bob” Losson Dunston, 75, of Black Lake (Onaway), passed away unexpectedly Thursday, June 22, 2017. He was born June 9, 1942 in Flint, to the late Elwin “Pop” and Fawn “Mom” Dunston.

He was a devoted husband to Carole H. (Dent) Dunston for 52 years, father to Debbie (David) Pomranke of Petoskey and Bob (Ann) Dunston of Grand Rapids; as well as a loving grandfather to Brandon and Luke Pomranke, and Joshua, Bryanna and Krystina Dunston. Brother Elwin (Al) Dunston of Avon Park, Florida also survives.

Bob was a competitive athlete and talented pitcher at Flint Southwestern and went on to play baseball and graduate from University of Michigan with a bachelor’s degree in education. He was a member of their 1962 NCAA Championship team, a feat that has yet to be repeated. He and Carole moved their family to Onaway in 1969 to teach and coach and chose to raise their family on Black Lake, the location where he had spent every summer since birth, making him the third generation from his family to reside at the lake. Bob taught and coached baseball and basketball at Onaway schools for 11 years and then left to pursue other opportunities. He was a vice president of EMG Solar, founded and operated Ventaire North for 20 years and retired around 2005 when Carole’s needs due to Parkinson’s disease demanded his full-time attention. Bob loved to golf, fish, hunt, cook and was an entertaining storyteller. He also was a devoted Tigers’ fan and was actively involved in his children and grandchildren’s lives.

A visitation will be held Friday June 30, 2017 from 4 to 8 p.m. and a memorial service Saturday, July 1, 2017 at 10 a.m. All services will take place at the Chagnon Funeral Home, 20742 State St., Onaway. The Rev. Lloyd Ziebarth will officiate. Bob’s final resting place will be at Waverly Township Cemetery.

Memorials may be given in Bob’s memory to the Kirk Gibson Foundation for Parkinson’s Disease, c/o S. Gary Spicer Sr., 16845 Kercheval, Suite 5, Grosse Pointe, Michigan 48230 or online at www.kirkgibsonfoundation.org.