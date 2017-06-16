RC City Council Proceedings

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE ROGERS CITY CITY COUNCIL

HELD IN COUNCIL CHAMBERS ON TUESDAY, MAY 16, 2017

Mayor Sobeck presided and called the meeting to order at 7 p.m.

PRESENT Adair, Bielas, McLennan and Sobeck. ABSENT: Nowak.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Adair/McLennan, that the minutes of the Regular Council Meeting of May 2, 2017 be approved as written.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CITY CLERK’S REPORT:

CHECK AND INVOICE APPROVAL:

McLennan/Bielas, that the following total fund expenditures be recognized as payments made and payments to be made, in the amount of $159,643.01 and the Mayor is authorized to sign the check register.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS:

WEDDING IN THE PARK

RESOLUTION NO. 2017-44

Bielas/Adair, to approve the wedding/reception in Rogers City Park System as included in the meeting packet and authorize the Mayor to sign said contract.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

NEW BUSINESS:

BUDGET- PUBLIC HEARING

Mayor Sobeck declared the public hearing to receive comments on the FY2017-2018 budget open at 7:11 p.m. It was reported that there were no written comments received and no comments were expressed from those in attendance. Mayor Sobeck declared the public hearing closed at 7:14 p.m. It was consensus of Council

to add $10,000 to the City Council Professional Services Budget and $5,000 to the Other Community Promotion Budget. Mayor Sobeck thanked staff for their hard work on the budget preparation.

BUDGET ADOPTION

RESOLUTION NO. 2017-45

Bielas/McLennan,

WHEREAS, the City Manager of the City of Rogers City has presented to this City Council a proposed budget for the period of July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2018; and

WHEREAS, the proposed budget has been reviewed and found to be in accordance with the general fiscal and budgetary policies as established by this City Council; and

WHEREAS, a public hearing was held on this budget submission on May 16, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers of the City Hall of Rogers City, Michigan; and

WHEREAS, this document is on file in the official records and documents of the City of Rogers City.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the City Council, under the authority granted by the City Charter, does hereby levy the following tax on all real and personal property within the corporate limits of the City; said tax levy to be for the period of July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2018:

General Operations 16.778 mills

City Band Operations .2000 mills

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the City Council does hereby approve and adopt the FY2017/2018 budget as submitted and appropriates the following sums for the purposes set forth therein:

General Fund $2,031,240

Major Street Fund 314,110

Local Street Fund 325,010

Band Fund 14,000

Perpetual Care 500

Community Development Authority Fund 89,510

Act 302 Training Fund 1,100

Debt Service Fund 58,420

Wastewater Treatment Fund

1,189,180

Water Fund 510,290

Marina Fund 261,600

Garbage Collection Fund 150,000

Equipment Pool Fund 265,580

Separation Pay Reserve Fund 0

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

FIRST READING ORDINANACE 2017-1

Adair/Bielas.

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTIONS 10.152, 10.167 AND 10.187 OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF ROGERS CITY TO ALLOW THE CITY MANAGER, CITY POLICE, OR OTHER INDIVIDUAL DESIGNATED BY THE CHIEF OF POLICE, TO ISSUE CITATIONS.

THE CITY OF ROGERS CITY ORDAINS:

Please see Ordinance published in other area of Presque Isle County Advance.

REQUESTS RESOLUTION NO. 2017-46

McLennan/Adair, to approve the request of the Men’s softball league to hold a softball tournament in the Sports’ Park on Saturday, May 27 and Sunday May 28, 2017 and to approve the Rogers City Masonic Lodge Flag Fest on Saturday June 10, 2017 as requested.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

ADJOURNMENT:

Mayor Sobeck declared the meeting adjourned at 7:22 p.m.

TERRI L. KOSS,

CITY CLERK/TREASURER