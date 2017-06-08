Posen’s Class of 2017 ready to receive diplomas

by Peter Jakey–Managing Editor

Graduation day is Friday (June 9)for the Posen High School Class of 2017.

There are 23 that will walk across the stage in their black cap and gowns, including five foreign exchange students, to participate in the 76th annual graduation exercise starting at 7:30 p.m.

Nine will receive their diplomas with honors and four are first-time graduates of their respective families.

The milestone evening will be marked with speeches, a class video, a musical presentation, and, of course, the traditional turning of the tassels at the conclusion of the ceremony.

Denise Perrault will play the processional on the piano, and when she starts playing, it will be the cue for the graduates-to-be to enter the new gym and down a center aisle flanked by folding chairs filled mostly with family members.

Superintendent Michelle Wesner will welcome those in attendance and will be followed by an invocation by the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz of St. Casimir Catholic Church.

The class’s top ranking students will then take turns at the podium starting with co-salutatorians Izaiah Hincka and Kelsey Jakubcin. Izaiah is the son of Eric and Tammy Hincka, while Kelsey is the daughter of Steve Jakubcin and Julie Soik.

The valedictory address will follow and be given by Tania Styma, who is the daughter of Randy and Jane Styma.

After speeches from the students, fellow senior Samantha Lenard will present video with highlights of the class.

Board president Ken Wozniak will address the graduates before faculty member Wayne Karsten presents the class.

Wesner and Wozniak have the enviable task of handing out the diplomas. They will be joined on stage by board members Andrew Stone, vice president; Jesse Chappa, secretary; Dennis Budnick, treasurer; Anna Soik, Brian Konieczny and Danielle Kowalski, trustees.

Class officers include Lindsey Randall, president; Tania Styma, vice president; Kelsey Jakubcin, secretary; Ryan George Styma, treasurer; while Karsten served as class advisor.

The class flower is the red and white rose, the class song is “May We All” by Florida Georgia Line and the class colors are red and white.