PIC Road Commission Minutes

Presque Isle County

Road Commission

Condensed Minutes

May 15, 2017

The regular meeting of the Board of Road Commissioners for Presque Isle County was held at the Road Commission office at 657 South Bradley, Rogers City, Michigan. Chairman Thomas Catalano called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

Board Members Present: Thomas Catalano, Ronald Bischer, Charles Rhode.

Also Present: Supt./Mgr Smigelski, Clerk Wirgau, Mechanic Elowsky.

Visitors: None.

Minutes:

A motion was approved to accept minutes from May 1, 2017 meeting.

Accounts Payable:

Motion by Bischer (Rhode) to approve the May 15, 2017 accounts payable in the amount of $326,476.98.

Ayes: Catalano, Rhode, Bischer.

Supt./Mgr Report:

• An update was given on the Bolton Road project.

• Discussion was held regarding the poor condition of South Ocqueoc Road from Walker Highway to West 638 Highway.

• Discussion was held regarding the Township cost sharing ratio for projects.

• Supt./Mgr updated the Board on the 638 Highway/Grand Lake Outlet project. It is possible FEMA (Federal Emergency management Agency) funds may be approved in July for construction in 2018.

• A drainage issue on Evergreen Drive was discussed at length.

• Mechanic Elowsky provided information to the Board regarding a used lift being offered to the Road Commission for purchase.

• A used equipment auction is scheduled for June 14, 2017 in Indian River in conjunction with three other Road Commissions.

• Crews have worked on the intersection of 634 Highway / Lake May Road / Ruth Highway.

Unfinished Business:

Personnel succession planning was discussed.

An update on the 451 Highway project through Hawks was provided by Supt./Mgr.

New Business:

Motions were approved to purchase a used man lift and to authorize expenses for Supt./Mgr to attend the UP Road Builders’ Conference.

A motion was approved to sign a Title sheet for the Bolton Road project.

A motion was approved to enter an agreement with Moltke Township for work on Church Highway.

Next meeting dates are Monday, June 5, 2017 and Monday, June 19, 2017.

A motion was made by Rhode (Catalano) to adjourn at 10:10 a.m.

The complete minutes of the meeting of the Board of Presque Isle County Road Commissioners are available for viewing and may be seen at the Road Commission office at 657 South Bradley Highway, Rogers City, Michigan 49779.