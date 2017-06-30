Patricia “Pat” Ann Pregitzer passed away at the home of her daughter, Sarah, April 22, 2017, Earth Day. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, Karl.

Pat was full of curiosity and knowledge. A graduate of the University of Michigan, she taught thousands of students over her 38 years in public education.

Pat never stopped teaching and learning. After retirement, she and Karl moved permanently to Black Lake (Onaway) where, through her involvement in the Onaway Friends of the Library, she helped to establish the beautiful new public library.

Besides walking and working outside, she enjoyed knitting and sewing. She loved nothing more than planning and creating beautifully crafted gifts for her family and others.

Pat was always busy. The oldest of five children, she shouldered great responsibility caring for her family through the Great Depression. She continued to nurture her husband Karl and their three children, Kurt (Maria) Pregitzer, Sarah (Randy Butters) and Gretchen (David McLellan). She was adored by her seven grandchildren for her sense of fun and adventure.

Graduates of the University of Michigan, Pat and Karl met in Ann Arbor and remained staunch fans of the Wolverines. She loved a rousing ballgame on television, all the while knitting, with her devoted black lab, Nick, at her feet.

For her family and friends, it’s hard to imagine a world without Patricia at the helm. She touched so many lives with her indomitable spirit and unflagging energy. She will be terribly missed and lovingly remembered.

A memorial service for both Patricia and Karl Pregitzer is planned for July 2, at 3 p.m. at the North Allis Township Cemetery, 2725 North M-211, Onaway, MI. A celebration of their lives will follow immediately afterward at 9217 Centerline Road, Onaway, MI 49765.