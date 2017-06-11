On to quarterfinals for Lady Hurons

by Richard Lamb—Advance Editor

A 12-run second inning powered the Lady Hurons to a 17-2 mercy-rule win in the regional finals over the Cardinals of Whittemore-Prescott. It was the fourth regional title for coach Karl Grambau’s squad in the past five seasons.

A three-run double by sophomore right fielder Amanda Wirgau and a three-run homer by senior designated hitter Saige Wagner highlighted the huge inning.

Sophomore Jayna Hance went all the way on the mound, surrendering two first-inning runs o

n t

hree hits. She set down the side in order in the second inning and allowed a single and hit a batter with a pitch in a scoreless third inning.

Rogers City hit the ball often and hard in the game, collecting 16 hits on mostly rockets coming off the bats of hitters. Catcher Mary Brege, third baseman Hannah Fleming, Hance and Wirgau each had three hits in the game. Wagner and Hannah Dittmar both had two hits in the game.

The Hurons defeated Lake Leelanau St. Mary 4-1 in a tight regional semifinal game. Rogers City scored all of its runs in the fourth inning. With one out, Wirgau singled but was forced at second on a fielder’s choice by Hance, who scored on a double from Kyrsten Altman. Kayla Rabeau’s triple to the fence scored Altman and Hannah Fleming’s home run scored Rabeau.

That would be the last hit allowed by St. Mary the rest of the way. Walks to Taylor Fleming, Wagner and Brege loaded the bases in the sixth, but the Hurons didn’t score.

St. Mary scored an unearned run in the fourth and threatened in the seventh. A single and a walk put the potential tying run at the plate but Hance induced the number nine hitter to hit a come-backer to her. A soft toss to Dittmar at first ended the rally and the game.

Hance walked two, struck out five and allowed three hits in the win.

Saturday’s regional title puts Rogers City (34-3) in the Division 4 quarterfinals against the winner of the Rudyard regionals.

Top-ranked Inland Lakes defeated Norway 11-0 in the region semifinals and Rudyard 10-0 in the regional title game. It will be a rematch of last year’s quarterfinal game which saw Inland Lakes top Rogers City 8-7.

The quarterfinal game will be played Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Gaylord High School.

The winner of the quarterfinal game is in the state semifinals June 16 at 10 a.m. at Michigan State University. The Division 4 state championship game is Saturday, June 17 at 3 p.m.

Regional Championship, June 10, 2017

Box score-Rogers City Hurons vs Whittemore-Prescott Cardinals



Lineup AB R H RBI BB K

Jayna Hance-P 4 2 3 1 0 0

Kyrsten Altman-2B 2 1 1 2 1 0

Jazmyn Saile-PH 1 0 0 0 0 0

Kayla Rabeau-SS 3 1 1 0 0 0

Hannah Fleming-3B 3 3 3 1 0 0

Taylor Fleming-CF 2 0 0 0 1 0

Saige Wagner-DH 3 2 2 3 0 0

Alissa Bowden LF 0 0 0 0 0 0

Hannah Dittmar-1B 3 2 2 0 0 0

Mary Brege-C 3 3 3 2 0 0

Jordyn Schalk-PR

Amanda Wirgau 3 3 3 4 0 0

Pitching IP H R ER K `BB HBP

Jayna Hance 3 4 2 2 1 0 1

Time of game-56 minutes

Whittemore-Prescott batting summary

AB R H RBI K BB HBP

TEAM 12 2 4 2 0 0 1

Score by innings

WP 2-0-0

RC 1-12-5

**** **** ****

In baseball, the Onaway Cardinals had their fine season come to an end with a 4-3 loss in the regional semifinals. More details in next week’s edition of the Presque Isle County Advance.

