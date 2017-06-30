Mary Majella Orban, 65, of Presque Isle passed away June 25, 2017 at Munson Medical Center. She was born May 26, 1952 in Rogers City to Albin and Victoria (Taratuta) Krawczak.

Mary graduated from Posen High School in 1969. On April 22, 1972 she married Kenneth Orban at St. Casimir Catholic Church. She was a member of St. Casimir Catholic Church and its Rosary Sodality. Mary was an advocate for Right to Life and spent many hours praying for family, friends and our country. She enjoyed biking, sewing, cooking, traveling and cherished time spent with her family.

Mary is survived by her husband, Kenneth; five children, Shawn (Dawn) Orban of Beaver Creek, Ohio, Shannon (Scott) Coulter of Caledonia, Melanie (Ken) Dubbert of Oak Harbor, Ohio, Amanda (Jeff) Fischer of Lowell and Joshua of Presque Isle; 19 grandchildren, Shawn Jr., Shane, Catherine, Andrew, Stephen, Ashley, Sydney, Savanna, Sierra, Scotty, Sylvia, Nate, Jake, Mason, Isabella, Emerson, Evelyn, Eleanor and Chad; a great-granddaughter, Raelyn; mother, Victoria Krawczak; 10 siblings, Galen (Milisha) Krawczak, Karen (Glen) LaFleche, Linda (Mike) Furtaw, Mitch (Kathy) Krawczak, Julie (Ted) Kaszubowski, Eileen (Craig) Tank, Chris (Laura) Krawczak, Matt (Ruth) Krawczak, Paulette (Doug) Roznowski and John (Kris) Krawczak.

She was preceded in death by her father, Albin; and daughter, Kimberly.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home today (Thursday, June 29) from 3 until 8 p.m. where her family will lead the rosary at 6:30 p.m. followed by the parish wake service at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume Friday at

St. Casimir Catholic Church from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Right to Life or Trinitarians of Mary, 62 N. Marble Rd., Lowell, MI 49331 in memory of Mary Orban.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.