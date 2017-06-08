Lawrence Stanley Syrett, 96, of Rogers City passed away June 4, 2017 at Rogers City Tendercare. He was born December 4, 1920 in River Rouge to Stanley and Cecile (St. Amant) Syrett.

On August 16, 1942 he married Phyllis June Selke in Alpena. Larry enlisted in the United States Coast Guard in 1941. He was assigned to Hammond Bay where patrolled the waters around the world’s largest limestone quarry. He had a brief time on the U.S.S. Bayfield, transporting troops to Northern Japan. On the return trip they detinated floating mines. His next assignment was aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw until he was honorably discharged in 1946. Larry was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, a secretary for Rogers City School Board, Little League and Babe Ruth coach, secretary for the Rogers City Housing Commission for many years, and a founding member of the Calcite Credit Union. He enjoyed attending and supporting sporting events in Rogers City. Larry retired as a storehouse clerk from the Calcite Plant in 1983.

He is survived by two sons, Donn (Pamela) of Gaylord and Terry (Sharon) of Harrisville; three grandchildren, Melissa Cousineau, Heather Syrett and Eric Auensen; two great-grandchildren, Alaine Cousineau and Alex Varty; and two sisters, Lenore Hughes and Carole Yanish.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis; and a brother, Donn.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Wednesday, June 7, from 3 until 5 p.m. Visitation will resume today (Thursday) at Westminster Presbyterian Church from 10 a.m. through time of service at 11 a.m. with the Revs. Greg and Karen Zurakowski officiating.

Rogers City VFW Post 607 will accord military honors during graveside services at Memorial Park Cemetery immediately following church services.

Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Great Lakes Lore Museum in memory of Lawrence Syrett. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.