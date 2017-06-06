Lady Hurons, Cardinal baseball advance to regionals

A come-from-behind 9-8 win over Rogers City gave the Onaway Cardinal baseball team a district title Saturday in Hillman. The Cards broke the hearts of Huron fans with four runs in the sixth inning and one more in the seventh to erase an 8-4 Huron lead. Onaway defeated Hillman 5-0 in the semifinals.

Rogers City trailed 1-0 in their 4-1 win over Johannesburg in the other district semifinal.

On the softball side, the Lady Hurons bats were booming in a pair of wins over Johannesburg, 11-3 and Hillman, 7-1. Onaway lost 4-3 to Hillman in the first semifinal game.

Rogers City hosts the regional round June 10.

