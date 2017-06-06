Huron sophomore Jayna Hance earned the win in the June 3 district championship game over Hillman in Hillman. (Photo by Richard Lamb)
Lady Hurons, Cardinal baseball advance to regionals

Huron sophomore Jayna Hance earned the win in the June 3 district championship game over Hillman in Hillman. (Photo by Richard Lamb)

A come-from-behind 9-8 win over Rogers City gave the Onaway Cardinal baseball team a district title Saturday in Hillman. The Cards broke the hearts of Huron fans with four runs in the sixth inning and one more in the seventh to erase an 8-4 Huron lead. Onaway defeated Hillman 5-0 in the semifinals.

Hannah Fleming is greeted by coach Karl Grambau after she blasted a home run in the district championship game June 3 in Hillman. (Photo by Richard Lamb)

Rogers City trailed 1-0 in their 4-1 win over Johannesburg in the other district semifinal.

On the softball side, the Lady Hurons bats were booming in a pair of wins over Johannesburg, 11-3 and Hillman, 7-1. Onaway lost 4-3 to Hillman in the first semifinal game.

Cardinal ace Calley Selke gave an outstanding effort in the semifinal game but the Cards fell short in the scoring column. (Photo by Richard Lamb)

Rogers City hosts the regional round June 10.

More details and baseball photos from Peter Jakey will be in the June 8 Advance. More photos will be posted at our online photo partner later in the week. Watch this page and our Facebook page for link details to view many photos from the baseball and softball districts from Onaway, Rogers City and Posen.

Mighty Mary Brege is surrounded by her teammates after she blasted a homer in the district championship game. (Photo by Richard Lamb)