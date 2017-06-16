Harold Albert Felax, died May 29, 2017 at the age of 100, at the Oakmont Assisted Living Facility, in Sterling Heights, (where he spent only three days). Prior to that, he had lived at home for 65 years in Hazel Park. He was born November 26, 1916 in Moltke Township to August and Anna (Lietzow) Felax, and where he grew up. Harold passed away gently as the frosts of one hundred winters extinguished the fire of life.

In 1937, at 21 years of age, Harold began sailing on the Calcite boats as a seocnd cook, but left in 1943 to seek work in Detroit. He worked at Briggs Manufacturing and later Chrysler, eventually retiring in 1972 (after surviving a heart attack).

On January 4, 1941, he married Gertrude Marie Altman, of Belknap Township and they shared their lives together for over 60 years before her passing in 2001. They had two sons, Roger and Wayne. Harold and family moved from Detroit to Hazel Park in 1952, where they attended the Hazel Park Lutheran Church. Harold and Gertrude enjoyed doing crafts together, eating out and having visits from their grandchildren. In his later years, Harold enjoyed the company of his cat, Coquie.

In 2008 Harold was inducted into the Great Lakes Lore Maritime Museum, in Rogers City.

Harold is survived by his sons, Roger (Sue) of Beverly Hills and Wayne of Titusville, Florida; three grandchildren, Paula (Ric) Dryden, Christopher (Ev) Felax and Amy (Tim) Wilde; nine great-grandchildren, Nicholas Kingston, Samantha, Amanda, Levi and Holley Dryden, Cole and Emme Felax, and George and Frank Wilde; five great-great-grandchildren, Naomi and Thomas Kingston, and Ella, Riley and Wyatt Dryden; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Gertrude, June 4, 2001; parents, August and Anna; four brothers, Arnold, Erhardt (Hardy), Paul and Gustave (Sam); and two sisters, Edith (Elmer) Bade and Marie (Richard) Haneckow, all of Rogers City.

Visitation and the funeral service were held Friday, June 2, 2017, at the Hopcroft Funeral Home in Madison Heights, with the Rev. Ray Scherbarth officiating. Interment was at White Chapel Cemetery, Troy.