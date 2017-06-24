Elliot Michael Chapman, 19, of Millersburg, died peacefully with his family at his bedside Thursday afternoon June 15, 2017. The son of Patrick and Robin (Crull) Chapman, Elliot was born in Petoskey May 18, 1998.

A gift from God, Elliot had a way of capturing the hearts of everyone who met him. Through his 19 years he held a special place not only in the hearts of his family, but in the hearts of his doctors, nurses and caregivers as well. Always happy and affectionate, Elliot loved to give kisses and to be snuggled. He loved listening to music with Neil Young and classic rock being his favorites. He also loved to be sung to and especially loved the sound of his mother’s voice as she sung softly to him. Elliot enjoyed the noise and chaos of living with five rambunctious brothers and having a large extended family with many family gatherings. And much like the rest of his family, Elliot loved the outdoors. Like a ray of sunshine when skies are gray, Elliot gave happiness and joy to those around him and we will always remember the way this special boy touched our hearts and taught us about love.

Surviving Elliot are his parents, Patrick and Robin Chapman of Millersburg; five brothers, Dylan (Chelsea) of Menominee, and Dakota (Danielle), Wyatt, Marshall and Maverick, all of Millersburg; nephew, Sawyer; nieces, Piper, Rowen, Avah and Sidney; grandparents, Dave and Laurie Crull of Millersburg, and Nute and Patricia Chapman of Onaway; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

A private graveside service was held at Ocqueoc Township Cemetery. Elliot’s family is planning a memorial gathering for later this summer. The details for the memorial will be announced in a later publication. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Elliot to the Spectrum Health Foundation – Renucci Hospitality House, 100 Michigan St. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 or online at www.spectrumhealth.org. Please share condolences with Elliot’s family at www.chagnonfh.com.