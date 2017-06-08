Charles Robert Lamb, 64, of Rogers City passed away June 1, 2017 in Rogers City. He was born August 19, 1952 in Rogers City to Patrick and Eugena (Kowalski) Lamb.

Chuck graduated from Rogers City High School in 1970. He retired as a wheelsman from the American Steamship Company. He was a member of the Singing Hills Hunting Club; he enjoyed playing spitzer, cribbage and playing pool. The greatest joy of his life was spending time with his grandson Noah.

Chuck is survived by his daughter, Alicia (Lee Zeigler) Lamb of Belding; grandson, Noah Zeigler; a brother, Patrick (Karen) of Hawks; three sisters, Sandra (Larry) Hawkins of Conroe, Texas, Julie (Archie) Konieczny of Posen and

Mary (Don) Asam of Rogers City; several nieces and nephews, Andrew (Nicole) Hawkins, Heather (Marc) Bellamy, Erin (Chris) Butler, Brian (Leslie) Konieczny, Eric (Montie) Konieczny, Katie (Dan) Post, Will (Sarah Brown-Pokorzynski) Asam, Angie Asam, John Lamb and Evan (Paige Schalk) Lamb.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Patrick and Eugena.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Saturday, June 24, from 1 p.m. through time of his memorial service at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Chuck’s family for Noah’s College Fund. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.