A memorial service celebrating the life of Charles Lamb, 64, of Rogers City who passed away June 1, 2017 will be held Saturday, June 24, at the Beck Funeral Home. Visitation begins at 1 p.m. with a service at 2 p.m. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the family for his grandson Noah’s college fund, 10445 S. Rogers Road, Posen, MI 49776.

.