Ashley N. Budnick, 34, of Rogers City passed away at home June 14, 2017 following a short illness. She was born May 26, 1983 in Traverse City.

Ashley graduated from Posen High School in 2001. She then attended Alpena Community College. She spent her adult years as an insurance agent.

Ashley is survived by her fiancé Adam Plath of Rogers City; mother, Mary (Greg) Darga of Rogers City; three sisters, Samantha Darga of Rogers City, Jenni Woida of Rochester and Dawn Smolinski of Lake Orion; a brother, Greg (Sarah) Darga Jr. of Florida; grandparents, Marvin and Evelyn Budnick of Grand Lake; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and her beloved dog, Kallie.

A private Mass was held at St. Casimir Catholic Church. Ashley was laid to rest in the St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

