Advance Classified Ads

ONAWAY’S STEPPING Stones Garden Club’s 15th annual perennial plant sale will be Saturday, June 3, 9-noon in front of Courthouse.

Special Notices

THE BELKNAP Township Board will hold a public hearing on June 14, 2017, at 6 p.m., at the township hall to receive comments regarding an ordinance to regulate the ignition, discharge and penalties on the use of consumer fireworks in the township. The following is an excerpt of the ordinance: Section 3. Ignition, discharge and use of consumer fireworks. A. No person shall ignite, discharge or use consumer fireworks or allow such activities on their property between the hours of 1:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. B. A person shall not ignite, discharge or use consumer fireworks on public property, school property, church property or the property of another person, without the express written permission of the property owner. No person shall ignite, discharge or use consumer fireworks on Belknap Township property. C. A person shall not discharge consumer fireworks in such a manner so as remnants from consumer fireworks land on public property or the property of another person without the express written permission of that property owner. D. A person under the age of 18 years shall not possess, ignite, discharge or use consumer fireworks. E. Consumer fireworks shall not be ignited, discharged or used if a burn ban is in effect within Belknap Township. Section 4. Violations. A. Any person who violates any term or provision of this Ordinance shall be responsible for a municipal infraction and subject to payment of a civil fine of not more than $500. A complete copy of the ordinance can be found on the township’s Web site www.belknaptownship.org and will be posted at the Township Hall.

Announcements

STOP BY Deb’s for gorgeous geraniums, hanging baskets, hydrangeas and now in stock bedding plants. Check out the jewelry, necklaces and earrings, and Deb’s Greenhouse rocks. Deb’s Greenhouse, 409 N. Third St., next to Nautical Lanes.

RCHS CLASS of 1977 – 40th class reunion, Saturday, August 5, 4:30-?? at Rogers City Servicemen’s Club. Cost $10 per person. Checks to Class of 77. Please RSVP to Diane Delekta, 3384 County Rd. 441, Rogers City, MI 49779 or e-mail delektadi59@gmail.com

ST. PETER’S VBS, Metz invites you to “Gear up for God,” June 19-23, 9:30-noon.

NASH’S GREENHOUSE, open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. Hanging baskets, perennials, flats, flowers, vegetables, window boxes, etc. We grow our own plants. 4 1/2 miles south of Onaway on M-33, half mile east on Hackett Lake Hwy., look for blue sign. 989-306-2024.

MAE’S GREENHOUSE Now open, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Annual flowers, perennials, vegetables, trees, shrubs and Dairy Doo, peat moss and more. Daily. Custom made pots. 4 1/2 miles south of Onaway, 1/3 mile east on Hackett Lake Hwy. 989-306-3402.

Central Boiler certified classic edge outdoor furnaces. Exceptional performance and value. Call Today! Double L Tack 989-733-7651

BOY SCOUTS Troop 6 is accepting donations of bottles and cans for summer camp. Call 989-351-0139 for pick up.

General Services

DAN’S DIRECT TV and Antenna, Satellite Sales & Service on all mini dishes. Direct TV or Dish Network: Installation of phone jacks & TV Antennas, for local Networks NBC, ABC, PBS, CBS, FOX. Great prices, 231-625-8504.

MARSHALL’S PAINTING and log care, interior and exterior, power washing decks and siding. Insured and certified. 25 years’ experience. 989-657-3999. megothro@yahoo.com

HAVE YOUR house spruced up. Interior/exterior staining. Free estimates. Experienced. 734-9027. John Zinke.

EXTERIOR CLEANING: hot water pressure washing. Remove dirt, algae, stains from vinyl, wood, brick, aluminum, siding and decks. Over 25 years’ experience. Call Chris at Superior Services, 734-0021.

PICKING UP unwanted appliances and computers at no charge in all of Presque Isle County and northern Alpena County. Please no monitors. Call to schedule a pick up at 989-351-0139.

Events

PERENNIAL GARDEN Club plant sale, Saturday, June 10, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Washington Park, downtown Cheboygan.

HUGE EVENT: Flea Market, vendors needed. $10 space, 20X40, Saturday, June 10, 9-5 p.m., Millersburg Eagles, 12551 Orcutt Hwy (& M68), Millersburg. Sell out of your truck, off your trailer, use your hay wagon or bring tables. For more information call 989-733-4482 or Merilee Walter 989-733-4616.

ARTS & CRAFTS Show! Kiwanis Spring Fest, Saturday, June 10, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Westminster Park, Rogers City. Family Fun, bounce houses, Kiwanis white fish sandwiches, admission free. 989-734-4587.

Garage Sale

2017 ROGERS CITY Spring Citywide Garage Sale is Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17 from 9-4 p.m. The deadline for signing up is Saturday, June 10. Please call 989-351-7297 and leave your name, address you would like on the map and your telephone number so that I can confirm.

MOVING-SALE-like-new-deluxe Lazy-Boy-style-rocker-reclining- chair & foot-stool. World-Trade-Center-large-lighted-display. Antique-mahogany-China-cabinet-writing desk-four drawers. Like-new-man’s-London-Fog tan-lined-top coat-plus classy sports coats & suits, and black leather-lined jacket-all XL, large set fine-China-dishes-glassware-silverware & table-linens. Like-new-deluxe-babies-stroller. Like-new-glass & stainless-steel-large coffee-table & end table. Old-fashioned-ceiling-light-fixture, drapes & Samsonite-luggage-set-and locks and keys. Red-jacket-water well-hand-well-pump-complete. Antique Miller-oak-beer keg. Many-wood-floor-cabinets. 1/2 hp electric motor. Many mechanic quality-tools. Many-old-fashioned & modern-wall-pictures, antique-drop-leaf-table. Call local cell #1-989-255-0770.

Help Wanted

WANTED: PERSON to do yardwork all summer. Call Glen 989-306-6753.

JOB OPENING:- Junior Varsity volleyball coach qualifications:: Education-Applicants must have earned a high school diploma. Applicants must be at least 18 years old. Applicants should have experience working with youth and must also passes a fundamental knowledge of the above sport. Prior coaching experience at this level is preferred. Applicants should have experience playing above sport. Starting date: August 2017. Report to: Rogers City High School athletic director Samantha Amrhein. Salary: As per Master Agreement. Deadline: June 9, 2017. Submit letter of interest, Rogers City Area School Non-Teaching Application (available online) to Rogers City Area School Central Office, 1033 W. Huron Ave. Ste B, Rogers City, Mi 49779; Attn: Victoria Paull. Contact: Victoria Paull, Rogers City Area Schools, 1033 W. Huron Ave., St. B, Rogers City, MI. 49779, (989) 734-9100, victoria.paull@rcashurons.org. It is the policy of the Rogers City Area Schools not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national heritage, age, sex or handicap in its educational programs, activities or employment procedures. Given equal qualifications, district residents will be given preference. This institution is an equal opportunity employer.

COACHING OPENINGS: Junior varsity football assistant coach. Qualifications: Education-applicants must have earned a high school diploma. Applicants must be at least 18 years old. Applicants should have experience working with youth and must also possess a fundamental knowledge of the above sport. Prior coaching experience at this level is preferred. Applicants should have experience playing above sport. Starting date: August 2017. Report to: Rogers City High School athletic director. Salary: As per Master Agreement. Deadline: June 9th, 2017 – 3:00 p.m. Submit letter of interest: Rogers City Area School Non-Teaching Application (available online) to Rogers City Area School Central Office, 1033 W. Huron Ave. Ste B, Rogers City, Mi 49779; Attn: Victoria Paull. Contact: Victoria Paull, Rogers City High School, 1033 W. Huron Ave., St. B, Rogers City, MI. 49779, (989) 734-9100, victoria.paull@rcashurons.org. It is the policy of the Rogers City Area Schools not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national heritage, age, sex or handicap in its educational programs, activities or employment procedures. Given equal qualifications, district residents will be given preference. This institution is an equal opportunity employer.

BARTENDER/ASSISTANT manager, part-time, seasonal, Rogers City. Send resume to PIN, PO Box 50, Box A, Rogers City, MI 49779.

BENNY’S TIRE and Oil needs full-time licensed mechanic. 989-734-3547.

COMMERCIAL INSURANCE CSR/CSA with 2 years’ experience for established Insurance Agency. Knowledge of Applied Systems preferred with ability to multitask in a paperless environment, strong organizational skills and excellent computer skills. E-mail bkc@bkcinsurance.com for an application.

DARGA FOREST Products needs workers. Call 989-306-5094. Pays $9.50 per hour. If experienced with cedar posts, will pay more.

LOOKING FOR experienced groomer. Send resume or inquire within at Fur Babies, 185 W. Erie St., Rogers City, MI 49779.

TEAM ONE Credit Union (an 82-year strong Saginaw-based financial institution) is seeking an experienced mortgage loan originator for its Alpena location. The ideal mortgage candidate will have a minimum of five years originator experience with a proven record of production and sales achievement, as well as established relationships within the local real estate market. Originators need to be willing and able to work outside traditional banking hours, the ability to generate and follow through with leads and referrals, place out-bound sales calls, and report pipeline to mortgage sales manager. Team One offers a competitive salary, the opportunity to earn commission, a generous 401k plan, paid time off, and health insurance. If interested, please send a cover letter and resume toHR@teamonecu.org

Work Wanted

EXPERIENCED CARPENTER: If you need new roofs, new siding, new or replacement windows done or remodels, or hardwood and tile floors, call (989) 351-7515.

Miscellaneous For Sale

FARM-ALL H tractor with loader, good condition. Open to offers. 989-734-4648.

JAZZY SELECT elite power chair, never used outside of home, like new, must see ($4,00 new), $1,100. 40 FOOT all aluminum ramp with 5-by-5-foot deck, like new. Military issued for a veteran. New, $4,500, now $1,200 or $2,000 for both. 989-733-0277.

Wanted to Buy

WANTED TO buy: Huron National Bank stock. Please contact Al or Birgit at (586) 749-6284 or (586) 634-6372.

Freebies

HOT POINT electric clothes dryer, $50. 989-255-0770.

G.E. chest freezer, $50. 989-255-0770.

5-DRAWER MAPLE chest and nightstand, $50. 989-255-0770.

8-FOOT FLOURESCENT ceiling lights, 10 available, $5. 989-734-4648.

JEEP WRANGLER 2005 4CV manual, 22,000 miles, soft-top, brown, outstanding condition, 989-734-3623.

Office Space for Rent

1,000 SQ. FT. for retail or office on the corner of Third and Erie, downtown Rogers City. 989-351-4053.

Apartments

APARTMENTS FOR rent, Rogers City, 1-bedroom, $375, 2-bedroom $400, close to downtown, first floor units, new flooring, no pets/smokers. Call Jim 586-321-1267.

Mobile Homes For Rent

MOBILE HOMES for rent: Presque Isle Estates. 2-bedroom mobile home starting at $275-400. No pets, some homes include washer and dryer. Free first month’s rent with approved application. Security deposit required. Call 989-734-7404 for more details.

Vacation Rentals

ROGERS CITY’S finest vacation rental. Two units, great lake view, centrally located, perfect for family events, sleeps 11. 619-807-7495. www.thelakehouse182.com.

Cottage For Sale

COTTAGE BUILT for four seasons (1,150 sq. ft.) 70-foot frontage by 240-foot deep lot on northwest Grand Lake. Two-bedroom, one-bath, stone fireplace, appliances, 24X32-foot pole barn/garage, dock, boat-hoist, breakwall, $169,900. Call 989-766-8038.

21-23p