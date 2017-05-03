William Phillips “Phil” Scott, 86, of Belknap Township passed away January 20, 2017 at home surrounded by his daughters and caregivers.

He was born October 6, 1930 in Flint to William C. and Nellie (Phillips) Scott.

He graduated high school in Fenton. Following graduation, he enlisted in the Air Force, serving both stateside and in Wiesbaden, Germany. Returning home, he married Sandra J. Welch and soon after started a business with his father, which became Adistra Corporation, a marketing and distribution firm in Plymouth with branches in California and Arizona. Phil retired to his home on Hammond Bay where he enjoyed woodworking, traveling and fishing. His advice, laughter, and love will be missed greatly by his girls.

Phil is survived by three daughters, Sheree (John) Posthumus of Hawks, Julie Scott of Rogers City and Cindy Langlois of Petoskey; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, John (Beverly) Scott;

and brother-in-law, James McKeon.

He was preceded in death by his wife Sandra; and his parents, William and Nellie; sister, Shirley McKeon; and son-in-law, Larry Langlois.

His memorial service will be held May 13, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Petoskey at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.